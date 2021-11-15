As the 4K HDR summit makes its return to its traditional home in Málaga, twelve Spanish regional broadcasters, driven by Cataluña’s TV3 and the Andalusian Canal Sur, have announced that they are to take the UHD Association of Spain to twenty members.
The companies will be organised as part of the Federación de Organismos de Radio Televisión Autonómicos (FORTA) which comprises the public radio and television stations of 12 of the 17 Spanish regions: Andalucía, Catalunya, Madrid, Comunidad Valenciana, Galicia, Euskadi, Canarias, Castilla La Mancha, Murcia, Aragón, Asturias and Baleares.
The 30 founding partners of UHD Spain are ADM Group, Ametic, Ateme, AtresMedia, Axion, Canon, Cellnex, Dolby, Drago/Secuoya, Egatel, Fecotel, Fenitel, Fraunhofer, Gsertel, Henneo Group, Hispasat, Hurí, Lavinia, Mediapro, Medina Media, RTVE, Rohde & Schwarz, Sapec, Tedial, Telecom Castilla La Mancha, Televés, TRedess, the Polytechnic University of Madrid, UTECA and Vestel.
The dozen autonomous broadcasting entities representing the key regions of the country will join the join the seven private groups that founded the association in January 2021. Namely, Atresmedia and the employers' association of private broadcasters UTECA (Unión de Televisiones Comerciales de España), which represents groups such as Vocento (NetTV), Unidad Editorial (VEO), Trece (COPE), TEN (Secuoya), DKiss (Herrero) and Real Madrid TV. Televisión Española is also a founding member and holds the presidency of the UHD Association.
In addition to FORTA, TV3 – the popular brand name for the Catalan Corporation of Audiovisual Media - will also enter individually as a member and Canal Sur as a collaborator company, since both want to play a more active role in UHD Spain, which will also include the company Video-MOS as a partner and the multinational Synamedia and the Colegio Oficial de Ingenieros Técnicos de Telecomunicaciones (COITT), as collaborators, bringing the total number of members and collaborators of this non-profit association to 36.
Commenting on joining UHD Spain as a full member, TV3 said: “ [This] will allow our full involvement in the collaborative framework that UHD Spain represents: contributing our knowledge and experience and also acquiring new knowledge through participation in the different work teams."
