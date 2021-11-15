CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, is rolling out in Hartlepool and Redcar. With CityFibre’s full fibre build already underway in Middlesbrough, the move will see the Tees Valley become one of the best-connected regions in the UK.

Nationally, CityFibre is building new and better digital infrastructure for up to 8 million homes and businesses through its up to £4bn Gigabit City Investment Programme. It is set to invest £32 million in a new network across both Redcar and Hartlepool.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, commented: “I’m delighted CityFibre is investing tens of millions of pounds as part of its plans to deliver full fibre broadband to local people and businesses across the Tees Valley. It’s more important than ever that we deliver the digital infrastructure that local people rightfully demand.

“This investment is not just important so that local people can enjoy reliable, high-speed broadband at home, it’s also crucial for unlocking the full potential of small and medium sized businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy, meaning more good-quality, well paid jobs for local people.”

Construction work on the full fibre network will begin in early 2022 across both locations.

Steph Carter-Smith, city manager for Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar, said: “This is an exciting time for the region as our teams get set to begin work on our transformative full fibre network – and we think people will be blown away by the difference it will make, both now and for generations to come. We cannot wait for residents and businesses to see what is possible with digital connectivity that propels you forward, rather than holding you back.”