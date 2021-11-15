Fremantle has announced that Niccolo Ammaniti’s dystopian new-world drama, Anna, will launch in over 30 countries and territories following a raft of sales, including a multi-territory deal with Disney+ bringing the Italian-based adventure to audiences in key European markets.

The Sky Original production, produced by Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, Fremantle, the New Life Company and Kwaï, will launch on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Fremantle previously announced the six-part series will launch on AMC+ in the US on 18 November and several other broadcasting partners have boarded the series including TV3 Group (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Cosmote TV and Hellenic (Greece), Go PLC and Melita (Malta), Manoto TV (Middle East & North Africa), Canal+ (Poland), Amedia TV Channels (Russia & CIS), BluTV (Turkey), MOLA TV (Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore), Watcha (Korea) and Videotron (French speaking Canada).

Created and directed by Niccolò Ammaniti, the series is inspired by the eponymous novel. Described by Vanity Fair Italy as “the bravest series ever produced in Italy”, Anna had its international premiere at the Series Mania TV festival last month.

Anna is a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus which kills adults but spares children. Set amongst parched fields and mysterious forests, crumbling hulks of shopping malls and abandoned cities pierce deserted wide-open spaces on an island reclaimed by nature and run by savage communities of survivors, mostly children. Anna only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive. But, with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply, and instead has to make up new ones as she goes along.

Jamie Lynn, EVP, co-production and distribution, Fremantle International, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Disney and many other broadcasters to bring Anna to audiences across the world. Niccolò is a master storyteller and has assembled incredible talent both behind and in front of the camera to bring his visionary tale to life. With astonishing production values, this visually stunning adaptation of a much-loved novel raises universal issues of love, loss, heartbreak and hope. We can’t wait for audiences to be captivated by Anna’s story.”