Fuel TV and Dew Tour have made a global distribution agreement that will see the 2021 Winter Dew Tour event from Copper Mountain, Colorado, air live on Fuel TV.

Fuel CEO Fernando Figueiredo commented: “As the global home of action sports, I believe it’s only natural that Fuel TV is a broadcast partner of the Winter Dew Tour. In such a crucial time, when action sports are becoming an established part of the world mainstream sports arena, we feel the responsibility of conveying the true essence of these cultural and lifestyle-oriented activities.”

The Winter Dew Tour, presented by Toyota events, will be held at Copper Mountain on 16-19 December and will serve as a US Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle snowboarding and free-skiing competitions.

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing from 4 to 22 February 2022.

Courtney Gresik, Dew Tour vice president and general manager, said: “Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, Fuel TV has been an integral part of the action sports community and helping it grow. We are delighted to combine forces to help stream Dew Tour across the globe.”