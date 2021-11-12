Rakuten TV has expanded its content offering in Europe on LG smart TVs with the rollout of five channels on the LG Channels free premium content streaming service in key five European markets.
This launch reinforces the content proposal that Rakuten TV offers via LG channels, bringing a total of 23 unique channels in the main European markets. Rakuten TV themed channels, Comedy, Action, Drama and Rakuten Stories are available with localised content in Spain, Germany, Italy, France and now also in the UK.
Rakuten TV is said to be the first video-on-demand and streaming platform in Europe combining transactional video-on-demand (TVOD), subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services.
In addition to Rakuten TV's own curated content, the platform has reached an agreement with LG Electronics to expand available content by including new live streaming channels from third parties. This will see LG Channels now feature CNN in Germany and the UK, and ¡HOLA! is available in the service in Spain.
Rakuten sees the launch as enhancing the opportunities for advertisers through its AVOD service, increasing the advertising inventory available as well as reaching capabilities to connect with more audiences. By using first-party data and premium content, Rakuten TV believes that brands will benefit from unique discoverability, plus the potential of reaching more than 90 million households across Europe through on-demand and linear programming.
