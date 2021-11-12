Vice Distribution has announced global pre-sales for The Big Squeeze, the new documentary produced by Vice World News that weaves together the stories of those caught up in the GameStop short squeeze.

The documentary has been pre-sold to SVT Sweden, NRK Norway, DR Denmark, RTL Nederland, SBS Australia and Yes Israel through Vice Media Group’s dedicated distribution arm, which holds worldwide rights to the film.

The Big Squeeze tells the story of a group of amateur traders, some who made tens of millions off Gamestop, others who lost their entire life savings; seasoned investors and hedge fund managers who bet against the stock and suffered massive losses; and GameStop employees who relied on the company for a paycheck, and now face losing their jobs. The Big Squeeze also offers a sharp analysis on the economic structures that govern America’s markets and leave so many with few reliable channels for building wealth.

Bea Hegedus, global head of distribution, Vice Media Group, said: “The Big Squeeze is the definitive telling of the story of Gamestop, which dominated news headlines around the world. After incredible initial interest and following multiple pre-sales to our global partners, we are seeing even more international demand for this captivating documentary.”

The Big Squeeze is directed by Samuel Black and produced by Brennan Cusack and Rebecca Davis. The executive producers are Subrata De, Mat Skene and Gemma Jordan. The documentary is edited by Andrew Baxt, Chris Iversen, Paula Salhany with cinematography by Anthony Rossi.