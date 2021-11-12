Combat sports networks FITE and Fightzone have chosen the Screach streaming platform to deliver their content – both live and on demand – to commercial venues in more than 150 countries.

Launched five years ago in the US, FITE has more than five million registered users worldwide, and has shown more than 5,000 live events including fights featuring boxing legends Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Manny Pacquaio as well as YouTube stars KSI, Logan Paul and Jake Paul. FITE was acquired in April by TrillerNet, parent company of the social media video-sharing app Triller.

Meanwhile, the deal struck between Screach and Fightzone gives viewers instant access to live boxing for a monthly fee.

Led by some of the boxing world’s leading promoters, Fightzone shows live bouts featuring the best British and international boxers as well a host of on-demand highlights and behind-the-scenes access to fighters.

Screach is a cloud-based streaming platform built exclusively for commercial venues such as bars, restaurants and cafes.

Developed by UK tech firm Screenreach, Screach works via a smart TV app and is available in 157 countries. The platform aggregates live sports content from around the world and delivers it to venues’ existing TVs in HD.

The Screach platform also comes with advertising capability, which enables venues to turn their TV screens into an advertising platform they can use to boost sales and generate incremental advertising revenue.

“FITE has built a worldwide platform that gives fight fans unmatched access to premium live events in boxing, MMA and wrestling," commented FITE SVP international development Ben Halabi. "As the leading global distributor of combat sports content, we show the biggest bouts and the biggest marquee events. We are on a mission to revolutionise the worlds of sport and entertainment – and a key part of that is finding powerful new ways for fans to see and enjoy our content. That’s why we’ve partnered with Screach; its proven technology will bring us closer to millions of fans in more than 150 countries, allowing them to share the excitement of watching live events together in their local bar, and giving us access to the large but underserved enterprise market.”

Added Jim McMunn, general manager, Fightzone: “Our strategic partnership with Screach is a major milestone in the development of the Fightzone brand. It instantly gives us two things; frictionless access to enterprise venues to generate revenue from commercial subscription sales, as well as huge exposure that will help us build our consumer subscriber base too.”

Robert Rawlinson, CEO of Screenreach, remarked: “FITE and Fightzone are already bringing the thrill of live sport to millions of fight fans via their direct-to-consumer offerings, so the move into the enterprise space with Screach is a logical next step for both networks.Our platform gives them the ability to sell subscriptions quickly and easily to millions of enterprise venues around the world, but it also offers a potentially bigger prize – the chance to engage with huge additional audiences and promote their consumer offering to countless thousands of new fans.”