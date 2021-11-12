Cloud-based personalised content discovery provider ThinkAnalytics has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of former Cisco, NDS and TiVo executive Samuel Sweet as CEO of EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

In this newly created role, Sweet will report directly to chairman Eddie Young and will join the board. Sweet’s former roles include leading the TiVo business outside North America and spearheading the launch of TiVo voice services in APAC and setting up TiVo’s monetisation and advertising business development function.

Sweet commented: “Joining ThinkAnalytics at a time when viewers face an over-abundance of streaming services, content choice and device accessibility is an incredible opportunity. Making content discovery easy has never been more relevant and remains key in attracting and retaining subscribers. Think360 has the potential to become the industry benchmark for deploying hyper-personalised and context-aware services that will result in new monetisation opportunities and enriched audience engagement and I am laser focused on making this a reality.”

Added Eddie Young, chairman, ThinkAnalytics: “We have known Samuel for many years, since working with him as a partner at NDS and Cisco, and we have always respected his experience and industry knowledge. He is the ideal person to lead ThinkAnalytics at a time when we are growing fast and reinforcing our position as the world’s largest independent provider of content discovery, viewer analytics, metadata and hyper-targeted advertising.”