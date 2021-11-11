In a meeting of two of the most popular social media and direct-to-consumer sources of entertainment content, Twitter is to deliver premium digital content around live events, hit shows and franchises from the ViacomCBS portfolio of entertainment, news and sports brands.
Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed but the partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Brands in the multi-year agreement are such as BET, CBS Television Network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Channel 5, CMT, Comedy Central.
Each of the tentpole programmes will be eligible for Twitter marketing support and brand sponsorship sales rights via Twitter's Amplify program, which will combine ViacomCBS premium video with Twitter's paid reach and targeting. ViacomCBS will also tap into a broad range of Twitter marketing features from live video and real-time highlights to Twitter Moments.
The two parties have worked before, most notably on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards, bringing content from music events to Twitter. The 2021 BET Awards red carpet was live streamed on Twitter, hosted by DJ Envy. For the 2021 VMAs, the live pre-show was hosted on Twitter, and the #VMAStanCam was used to give fans behind-the-scenes and close-up moments. MTV and Twitter also teamed up on the launch of #VMAStanMail, a first-of-its-kind on-site activation, designed for global inclusivity, that enabled artists to experience stan Tweets in any language.
"We're thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Twitter in this expansive global deal that brings together the full ViacomCBS portfolio and magnifies the scale and scope of our valued partnership," said Andrea Wolinetz, SVP, distribution & business development-streaming at ViacomCBS. "Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we're excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere."
"We're excited to take our strong partnership to a new level, offering premium content across entertainment, news and sports and giving brands the opportunity to align with ViacomCBS' entire portfolio on a global scale," added Jennifer Prince, head of global content partnerships at Twitter. "Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats and Paramount+ watch parties, Twitter will put users at the centre of the biggest moments happening around the world."
