Central and Eastern Europe provider of digital services and communications solutions A1 Telekom Austria Group has called on the services of 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) in order to improve the user experience for customers of its Xplore TV service in its territories.
A1 Bulgaria provides mobile and fixed services, high-speed internet, digital and satellite television, including four own brand sport TV channels – MAX Sport, payment services, ICT, cloud and IoT solutions to 4.8 million clients. In 2020, A1 Bulgaria reported 513.8 million Euros revenue, and the comparable EBITDA is €192.4 million.
3SS and A1 Telekom Austria Group are said to have worked closely on this major project, co-defining and co-creating the apps to deliver superior UX quality to maximise subscriber engagement. A launch with A1 Bulgaria launch is the first in a five-territory project which A1 Telekom Austria Group awarded to 3SS following a competitive RFP. 3SS-engineered custom localised Xplore TV smart TV apps will subsequently be deployed in Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Macedonia.
3SS is carrying out app development and delivery for all five territories using a single codebase. The software engineering methodology is enabling per-market customisations – including adaptations needed to accommodate several languages and both Cyrillic and Latin alphabets – with accelerated delivery timescales.
The two apps were delivered to A1 Bulgaria less than six months after contract signature and apps are now live, meaning, said 3SS, that Bulgarian subscribers with Samsung Tizen and LG webOS connected TVs can Xplore TV can now enjoy enriched OTT viewing experiences.
The apps are powered by the 3READY Product Framework and include features including live TV, catch-up, TV guide, mini EPG, time-shift, live start-over and cross-device continue-watching, all within what is described as an intuitive, easy-to-use UI.
