Quortex has launched Quortex I/O, a cloud-native platform giving content owners complete control over the resources and bandwidth needed to conduct live streams and launch new online services.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution lets users meet demand for content by delivering pop-up or 24/7 online channels that can reach millions of people globally.

Based on the company’s Just-In-Time-Everything technology, Quortex I/O maximises the benefits of live streaming while, it says, minimising the risks associated with online event launches to near zero.

I/O lets customers pay as they go, only charging for what the platform produces or supports. It only charges for the bitrates subscribers consume while watching content and can charge by the specific user profiles being transcoded.

Said Marc Baillavoine, CEO of Quortex (pictured): “Our approach makes streaming a risk-free opportunity for engaging audiences with personalised content based on a subscriber’s characteristics, with no need for an external management system. Subscribers can be analysed to understand their preferences, the type of devices they use or where they are located and more. We’ve designed Quortex I/O to be as simple as it should be while delivering a sustainable option for streaming content anywhere globally through the cloud.”