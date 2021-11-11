Shopping channel specialist HSE has extended its partnership with SES in a new multi-year contract that secures additional capacity for the organisation to broadcast its TV channels HSE SD, HSE HD and HSE Trend on SES’s satellites in its prime TV neighbourhood at Astra 19.2 degrees East.

Sandra Rehm, chairwoman of the management board of HSE, said: “We are increasingly inspiring more customers with an exclusive product range, which makes shopping at HSE an unforgettable experience every single time. Through the distribution over SES’s Astra satellites, our live shows are accessible free-to-air in excellent quality to a wide range of audiences. We are looking forward to continuing our longstanding and successful co-operation.”

Added Christoph Mühleib, managing director of Astra Deutschland, part of SES: “Delivering reliable and high-quality TV content is of utmost importance to both SES and HSE. With our satellites at 19.2 degrees East, HSE is able to supply entertainment and shopping convenience to its viewers across millions of households in Germany. Together, we will continue to help HSE maximise their reach and potential customers.”