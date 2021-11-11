This means that multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) can now regionalise live streams for their OTT distribution, inserting regionally targeted ads on linear streams to match what is already happening in their cable and IPTV networks. With the infrastructure for linear parity in place, they are also ready for an easy upgrade toward fully personalised advertisements.

The ATEME NEA solution uses manifest manipulation to enable MVPDs to achieve linear parity in a more efficient way compared with traditional Transport Stream (TS) splicers. Because the ad replacement is purely software-based, it eliminates the need to order and install extra hardware. This means new channels and target regions can be added in just minutes, while making operations simpler and more environmentally friendly as the solution consumes less compute resources, power and rack space per channel compared with legacy hardware TS splicers.

The NEA solution for linear parity also ensures a better viewing experience with frame-accurate ad insertions. For MVPDs in the US and Canada, it allows for the seamless meeting of mandatory requirements to offer localized streams in different states.

Ahmed Swidan, director of personalised TV solutions at ATEME, said: “Many operators need to regionalise their streams for OTT distribution, and with NEA they have an efficient and accurate way of doing that. Operators also have a close relationship with their subscribers and lots of data to leverage for targeting purposes – which is an incredible opportunity for monetisation. Achieving linear parity with NEA, while useful in itself, also paves the way to unleashing this fully addressable monetisation potential.”