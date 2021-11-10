Anders Jensen, president and CEO of Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group, has expressed his confidence in the company’s Viaplay streaming service to reach its target of 500,000 international subscribers by the end of 2021.

After a successful launch in the Baltics and Poland this year, Viaplay will be entering several new markets over the next few months: the US in the coming weeks, the Netherlands and the UK in 2022, and Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2023.

Although Viaplay's content offering will be able to rely on a portfolio of original series and movies, NENT might keep a look at acquiring key premium sports rights in those markets. Indeed, sports has proven to be a cornerstone in NENT's streaming strategy. The acquisition of the Bundesliga rights, for example, has probably played its part in the Polish launch. Regarding the Netherlands, NENT now owns the broadcasting rights to Formula One, a significant property in Max Verstappen's home country. Finally, securing the rights to NHL in core ice hockey markets such as the Baltics is part of the same strategy.

Apart from sports, Viaplay is also diversifying its streaming service’s catalogue in its new markets: in October, the service made a deal with hayu to distribute its reality shows.

In the context of Viaplay’s launch in Poland this September or the Baltics in March, NENT concluded distribution deals with some of the biggest local pay-TV operators. In Poland, Viaplay is distributed as a standalone service as well as in packages with Vectra, UPC Polska and Play (P4). In the Baltics, similar deals were concluded with Elisa in Estonia and Tet in Latvia. With its new partners, NENT expects substantial uplifts in subscribers as they respectively represent 25% of the Polish pay-TV market in volume, and 30% of the Baltics. At the end of September, Viaplay had reached a total of 313 000 subscribers in the four markets.

According to Dataxis forecasts by actor, Viaplay's international subscriber base should reach the 6 million milestone before 2025.