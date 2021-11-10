Redbox has signed an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) deal with WarnerMedia to bring titles from the company’s catalogue to its free streaming service.

In addition, Redbox will add film titles from Sony Pictures Television to its AVOD service including Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

The company’s content deal with WarnerMedia adds movies on a monthly basis, starting with The Astronaut’s Wife, Collateral Damage, and The Long Kiss Goodnight, among others. Additional Warner Bros. titles coming to Redbox’s streaming service include Transcendence, Arthur, Contact, No Reservations, The Upside of Anger, City By The Sea, Ready to Rumble, City of Angels, Pleasantville, The Postman, Boogie Nights, Forever Young, Doc Hollywood, JFK, Joe Versus the Volcano, and Tango & Cash.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said: “WarnerMedia and Sony Pictures both have amazing film catalogues, which our audience will enjoy for hours on end, and they will be completely free. We look forward to growing the number of films offered through our AVOD streaming service from both studios in the coming months.”