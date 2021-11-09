14.3 million homes across the UK are now able to access gigabit-capable services through the Virgin Media O2 cable network after the recently merged telco added 1.6 million more homes to its infrastructure.
The additions come in the addition of a number of towns and cities - including Lincoln, Bath, Lancaster, Fife, Huddersfield, Ipswich, Slough and Salisbury – and the operator says that it is still on track to connect its entire network of more than 15.5 million homes to gigabit speeds.
Virgin Media O2 also guaranteed that it would deliver speeds of 1.13 Gbps across its entire network by the end of this year through its Project Lightning programme and Gig1 service, meeting the UK government’s target to take connectivity at the speed to 85% of the UK population by 2025, four years ahead of schedule.
“We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK and are within touching distance of bringing the benefits of future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network Remarking upon the addition of 1.6 million homes,” commented Lutz Schüler, chief executive officer at Virgin Media O2. “With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”
In its mission to upgrade the UK, the company has committed to invest at least £10bn over the next five years in the UK and added that it would make use of cutting-edge full-fibre technology that is capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds. The company will continue to maintain and develop its existing cable network during the upgrade period, which includes meeting its 2021 gigabit targets and utilising the network’s multigigabit capability to deliver speeds above 2 Gbps in future. This, it said, will be achieved through the combination of DOCISIS 3.1 cable and FTTP technology over the coming years.
