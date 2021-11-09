Off the back of the acquisition of video streaming innovation company Texel, DAZN Group, which claims to be the world’s fastest growing sports media company, has announced the launch of its innovation hub, DAZN X.
The video technology and audience engagement expert employs 50 innovators in Tel-Aviv, Israel. Bringing proprietary technology, expertise and new skills, the entire Texel team will join DAZN X to work alongside DAZN’s existing technology and product teams.
DAZN X will operate as a global business unit across all DAZN’s core markets and DAZN says the acquisition will fast track DAZN’s ability to take the fan experience to the next level. DAZN X will focus on developing interactive and what are intended to be engaging content layers for fans as part of DAZN’s sports streaming service. The result will be that DAZN subscribers will soon be able to talk, share, shop and play with their friends and communities while live streaming premium sports content.
“We are here to revolutionise the sports viewing experience by making it more exciting, more sociable and engaging,” said DAZN co-CEO Shay Segev commenting on the deal, “Our acquisition of Texel and the launch of DAZN X significantly accelerates our strategy and positions us as the world’s leading sports innovator.”
CEO and co-founder of Texel, Amir Segev, added, “DAZN shares our vision of redefining the viewer experience by providing richer, more relevant and interactive content. We are immensely motivated as we join the fantastic teams at DAZN to innovate and reshape sports viewing for the better.”
