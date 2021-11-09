Introducing what the media and technology company says will be an industry-first native connected TV content solution to address what it says are overlooked issues that plague channel owners, Origin has launched Origin Slate.









Origin describes this approach as antiquated, uninventive and expensive to run, delivering a poor user experience. Moreover, it says it is a waste of valuable real estate at a time when advertisers are actively seeking innovative and cost-effective ways of standing out in the living room.



Released after a year of development and stealth testing with over a dozen live linear channels, Origin Slate is designed to fill unsold ad spots with what the company promises are highly engaging, custom-branded native content that enhances the viewer’s in-channel experience and enables channel owners to convert that inventory into valuable real estate that brands can monetise.



Origin Slate is said to benefit everyone in the ad chain, namely the channel owner, the advertiser and the viewer.



For the viewer it aims to create mentally and contextually stimulating content which enhances their in-channel experience. Said to be designed for easy and seamless Advertiser brand sponsorship, Origin Slate is claimed to be the ideal place for brands to offer shoppable CTV experiences or simply reinforce their presence in the living room. With a variety of customisable slate templates to choose from, channel owners can run native content that is both entertaining and tailored to their channels. The results are said to be a better quality viewing experience, a smarter way to deliver promos and a new revenue stream that makes rather than costs money.



is the living embodiment of our commitment to solving problems that we have either learnt to live with or chosen to ignore,” explained Origin co-founder and CEO Fred Godfrey, of. “Not only does this solution allow channel owners to replace their sleepy ‘Be Right Back’ fillers with dynamic and engaging content that entertains their audience, but it also gives brands a new way to engage and activate consumers beyond the traditional ad format.”



