Using IP streaming to increase its reach by over 20 million homes in the key market and delivering 50 HD channels and content libraries, satellite operator SES has announced the HD+ IP Internet-based streaming service in Germany.
Launching in December 2021, the new HD+ IP streaming service will expand SES’s addressable market by additional 20 million households in Germany, providing subscribers with access to 50 HD channels and libraries with more content without needing to have a satellite, cable or DVB-T2 TV connection.
SES adds that its new service is comparable with the current HD+ service for satellite TV-households, and HD+ IP subscribers can watch both linear TV as well as on-demand programmes and content without additional or proprietary devices – everything is delivered through the HD+ IP app directly integrated in TVs. HD+ IP will offer over 50 HD channels, including public and private channels, with wide coverage as well as access to multiple media libraries with on-demand content. HD+ IP comes with features like an interactive TV guide, instant restart of live TV among other features.
The TV-app-based service will be downloadable or come pre-installed on a variety of smart TVs with Panasonic as an initial launch partner. Panasonic was also the first launch partner to integrate HD+ into its TV sets in 2019.
“The launch of HD+ IP is the beginning of a new era for HD+ as it gives viewers the choice in how they want to watch TV,” said Norbert Hölzle, the senior vice president commercial leading DACH of SES and managing director of HD+. “HD+ IP is especially important in terms of expanding our base of potential customers to practically every household given the reach of high-quality internet connections across the country. This is also a milestone for our trading partners as the marketing of HD+ has never been this easy and attractive before
SES adds that its new service is comparable with the current HD+ service for satellite TV-households, and HD+ IP subscribers can watch both linear TV as well as on-demand programmes and content without additional or proprietary devices – everything is delivered through the HD+ IP app directly integrated in TVs. HD+ IP will offer over 50 HD channels, including public and private channels, with wide coverage as well as access to multiple media libraries with on-demand content. HD+ IP comes with features like an interactive TV guide, instant restart of live TV among other features.
The TV-app-based service will be downloadable or come pre-installed on a variety of smart TVs with Panasonic as an initial launch partner. Panasonic was also the first launch partner to integrate HD+ into its TV sets in 2019.
“The launch of HD+ IP is the beginning of a new era for HD+ as it gives viewers the choice in how they want to watch TV,” said Norbert Hölzle, the senior vice president commercial leading DACH of SES and managing director of HD+. “HD+ IP is especially important in terms of expanding our base of potential customers to practically every household given the reach of high-quality internet connections across the country. This is also a milestone for our trading partners as the marketing of HD+ has never been this easy and attractive before