Digital media measurement, data and analytics software firm DoubleVerify and CTV advertising delivery and measurement platform Innovid have announced an expansion of their partnership to support the automation of DoubleVerify’s DV Video OmniTag.

Innovid and DoubleVerify’s partnership began in 2014 with the aim of automating unnecessary manual work for advertisers when monitoring and optimising their media quality across screens. This newly expanded integration builds upon that original concept, mitigating the risk of manual errors and delayed launches, across desktop, mobile and now CTV. By using the automated DoubleVerify Video OmniTag integration, advertisers can shorten their overall speed to market for placements by 48 to 72 hours.

DoubleVerify CPO Jack Smith commented: “We continuously innovate with a focus on simplicity and workflow automation to maximise operational efficiency for advertisers. That’s why we’re excited to offer Innovid clients an even more seamless way to authenticate the quality of their video campaigns and protect brand equity across all digital screens, including CTV, by easily activating DoubleVerify video solutions directly within the Innovid platform.”

This offering also automatically activates one of DoubleVerify’s video solutions for Innovid advertisers – DV Video Complete, which includes campaign monitoring, pre-bid avoidance, post-bid blocking and our exclusive, MRC-accredited innovation, DV Video Filtering.

Dale Older, CPO at Innovid, said: “As consumers continue to flock to CTV and advertiser budgets follow, it’s increasingly important for brands to feel confident that they are getting the most value out of their investment. This expanded partnership further enhances our award-winning CTV ad serving and measurement platform and provides more value and efficiency to clients. The integration gives brands and agencies the peace of mind that they have strong, seamless protection across their omnichannel initiatives, including CTV.”