AMC Networks’ premium streaming bundle AMC+ has acquired the new three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Without Remorse) in the titular role.

The series will make its US debut on 9 December, with the two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays.

The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. It depicts the key moments that cause her to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men.

Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+, said: “We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series. Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith‘s mesmerising performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history’s most fascinating – and scrutinised – women, makes for a can’t-miss television event to end the year.”

Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, creative directors at producer Fable Pictures, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with AMC - the home of many visionary shows that have inspired us over the years. Jodie Turner-Smith is mesmerising as Anne Boleyn and we can’t wait for audiences to see her exploding the myths around one of England’s most notorious queens.”

The ensemble cast includes Paapa Essiedu as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. Mark Stanley is Henry VIII, and Lola Petticrew is Anne’s love rival Jane Seymour.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner has penned the series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller. Anne Boleyn is distributed globally by SPT. Historian Dan Jones serves as executive producer.