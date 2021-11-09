TalkTalk has become the first major broadband provider in the UK to offer a fibre and Netflix package without having to pay more for an additional TV bundle.

The Fibre and Netflix package is available on an 18-month contract basis with TalkTalk’s two fibre products (average speeds of 38Mbs or 67Mbs. It comes with Netflix Standard, which means customers can watch unlimited films and TV programmes in HD quality on two devices at once.

Customers can upgrade to Netflix Premium for £4 extra per month, which will enable them to watch content on four devices at the same time, in 4K Ultra HD video quality.

Asanga Gunatillaka, commercial director of TalkTalk Consumer and Direct Business, said: “The broadband market is full of big-bundle offerings that can end up costing customers a lot of money. There are millions of households that simply want great broadband and great content for great value. That’s why we’ve launched the Fibre and Netflix package so there’s a value option on the market. What’s more, it’s available all on one bill, making it easier for customers to keep track of their outgoings.

“The partnership marks the latest step in our mission to provide great connectivity and entertainment that is accessible for everyone.”

Added Chris Whiteley, partnerships director Netflix UK/IE: “We are really excited to partner with TalkTalk to bring this new package to market.

“We think that the combination of Netflix and Talk Talk's fibre will be a revelation for customers who appreciate great value and like to keep things simple. Whether it's people who've avoided pay-TV or families who want a wide range of TV entertainment to complement BBC and ITV, we think people will be delighted to discover that Netflix and TalkTalk can meet their entertainment needs, in a really simple way, and at a surprisingly low price.

“And with a huge range of entertainment still to come to Netflix this year, including Hollywood blockbuster movies like Red Notice and Don't Look Up, films and shows for family moments to treasure like Robin Robin and Lost in Space, and new series of spectacular shows from The Witcher to Tiger King, this is the perfect time for them to take that step.”