In a partnership with the free streaming service that expands the leading music video network’s footprint in more than 225 markets across the US, Vevo is to launch ten Vevo channels on Allen Media Group’s Local Now.
Local Now has more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every designated market area in the country, and more than 10,000 films, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.
Programmed by Vevo’s expert curatorial team, each channel focuses on a specific genre or decade. The Vevo channels on Local Now include: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, and Vevo 2K. Additionally, for a limited time through the end of the year, Local Now users can tune into Vevo Holiday, a channel specifically programmed for celebrating this upcoming holiday season.
The partnership with Local Now is part of Vevo’s wider strategy to bring its exclusive, sought-after content to fans through connected TVs (CTV) in both on-demand and linear-programmed environments. Vevo’s CTV viewership continues to grow as a result, with 70 million Americans already watching Vevo through CTV each month.
“We are excited to expand our linear footprint nationally with a rapidly-rising FAST service like Local Now, utilised across more than 225 local U.S. markets by millions of consumers, who watch music videos and other premium content through connected devices,” said Rob Christensen, vice president, advanced TV, Vevo.
“Linear programming allows us to create a more tailored lean-back viewing experience on TV that caters to a variety of music fans and preferences. For example, because there is great appetite for nostalgic content, we have curated decades-based channels where fans can reminisce about the past. Similarly, given the historical popularity of holiday music during this time of the year, Vevo offers fans a channel dedicated to just holiday music videos 24/7.”
“Local Now is experiencing exponential growth as a free-streaming service. Our audience is reaping the benefits of that growth as we continue to expand our content and channels,” added Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Allen Media Group. “This partnership with Vevo adds more depth to our fast-growing lineup, bringing the biggest music stars to our users’ living rooms or wherever they like to stream.”
Programmed by Vevo’s expert curatorial team, each channel focuses on a specific genre or decade. The Vevo channels on Local Now include: Vevo Pop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo Country, Vevo Latino, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, and Vevo 2K. Additionally, for a limited time through the end of the year, Local Now users can tune into Vevo Holiday, a channel specifically programmed for celebrating this upcoming holiday season.
The partnership with Local Now is part of Vevo’s wider strategy to bring its exclusive, sought-after content to fans through connected TVs (CTV) in both on-demand and linear-programmed environments. Vevo’s CTV viewership continues to grow as a result, with 70 million Americans already watching Vevo through CTV each month.
“We are excited to expand our linear footprint nationally with a rapidly-rising FAST service like Local Now, utilised across more than 225 local U.S. markets by millions of consumers, who watch music videos and other premium content through connected devices,” said Rob Christensen, vice president, advanced TV, Vevo.
“Linear programming allows us to create a more tailored lean-back viewing experience on TV that caters to a variety of music fans and preferences. For example, because there is great appetite for nostalgic content, we have curated decades-based channels where fans can reminisce about the past. Similarly, given the historical popularity of holiday music during this time of the year, Vevo offers fans a channel dedicated to just holiday music videos 24/7.”
“Local Now is experiencing exponential growth as a free-streaming service. Our audience is reaping the benefits of that growth as we continue to expand our content and channels,” added Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Allen Media Group. “This partnership with Vevo adds more depth to our fast-growing lineup, bringing the biggest music stars to our users’ living rooms or wherever they like to stream.”