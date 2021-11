The custom-commissioned study, New Opportunities for Scale and Value in OTT/CTV Advertising , carried out by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 307 brand and agency buyers of OTT/CTV inventory in the US and UK.CTV/OTT has been a major growth channel for brands looking to reach consumers who have migrated from linear TV to streaming content. Forrester’s research found fundamental benefits of CTV/OTT included gaining incremental reach and the ability to address media fragmentation and respondents who currently buy mid-sized CTV/OTT inventory were twice as likely to say they overachieved against their key video advertising goals last year compared to those who do not.The study uncovered two significant findings. First, brands are unsatisfied with the limited number of media companies that they currently leverage for buying CTV/OTT inventory. Second, mid-sized CTV/OTT publishers present a major opportunity for brands to get more from CTV/OTT, including access to key audiences and higher campaign performance.Yet it also discovered that too often, brands stick to familiar relationships within a very limited subset of CTV/OTT inventory. Indeed, it revealed that 40% of brands buy from OTT suppliers while 34% buy from broadcast networks compared to only 28% that buy from small- and medium-sized publishers.Buyers also agreed that a more diverse media buying approach would improve audience reach and performance, exposing the opportunity that awaits those who increase their spend with small and medium publishers. The top reasons for buying more inventory from small and medium publishers includes “ability to reach audiences in a relevant context,” “higher quality” and “greater efficiency” all cited by nearly a third of buyers.Going forward, the report suggested that to tap into the opportunity provided by small and medium CTV/OTT publishers, media buyers need to lean into partners that can provide comprehensive solutions to reduce complexity and leverage lessons and partner experience with more mature ad formats in order to seize the opportunity.“This study’s findings are consistent with what PubMatic has also seen. Today’s CTV marketplace has combined the high-quality aspects of linear TV with the data and scale of digital media,” said Nicole Scaglione, VP of OTT and CTV at PubMatic.“Brands that diversify their media buying across diverse CTV/OTT inventory are often more bullish on biddable environments, allowing them to make real-time optimisations that drive better campaign performance. Too many brands have limited themselves to inflexible guarantees with high-cost CTV/OTT publishers due to unfounded fears about scale and complexity, and are missing a major opportunity. The promise of CTV/OTT is enormous for the media buyers who are motivated to diversify their approach. The consumer trend toward streaming media across a growing number of apps and channels proves that investing now will set media buyers up for dramatically better returns.”