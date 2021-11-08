As it aims to gain momentum from its transition from Verizon Media, Edgecast has announced a partnership with content giant Discovery to use its scheduling and syndicated publishing capabilities to allow its discovery+ Channels to reach new streaming platforms and monetise video-on-demand (VOD) assets more effectively.
Since its launch in January 2021, discovery+ has emerged as one of the fastest-growing over-the-top (OTT) platforms reaching viewers on the most popular streaming devices, including desktop, mobile, tablet, and connected TV platforms with subscription and ad-supported monetisation models.
Explaining the rationale for its move, Edgecast noted that each year, the global streaming landscape becomes more complex, and broadcasters need to find new ways to maximise their content's reach and monetisation opportunities. Launched earlier this year, discovery+ Channels feature curated and scheduled streaming episodes, giving fans a curated experience for programmes like 90 Day Fiancé, Fixer Upper etc. Each title has its dedicated channel, such as the Property Brothers Channel.
With Edgecast, Discovery will be using its scheduling and syndication publishing capabilities to extend the discovery+ platform's reach with the syndication of 11 discovery+ Channels to new streaming services. Syndication will enable content owners to publish streams directly to the most popular distribution platforms. The Edgecast solution provides support for multiple monetisation models and the ability to extend content reach to several devices and video content distributors, such as Prime Video.
“Our platform’s success is predicated by the way we engage our audience,” said Alan Ramaley, vice president of product, global video platform at Discovery. “Live linear formats focused on popular content like House Hunters and Say Yes to the Dress keep our viewers watching longer and ensure their favourite programs are available whenever and wherever they want."
