Cloud-based broadcast and connected TV SaaS technology provider Amagi has partnered with AccuWeather to launch its 24/7 linear channel, AccuWeather NOW, and create a differentiated offering of the channel for distribution to The Roku Channel in the US.

AccuWeather is a leader in weather forecast data and delivery on a range of media platforms. It serves more than 1.5 billion people daily in the US and globally through digital media properties, such as AccuWeather.com and mobile, as well as radio, television, newspapers, digital out of home, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and, most recently, the AccuWeather NOW streaming service.

The new live linear channel uses Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud playout service. In addition, Amagi supports AccuWeather with 24/7 live playout and monitoring; ad masking in accordance with The Roku Channel’s requirements; managing delivery, EPG, and playlist, and server-side ad insertion.

Sarah Katt, general manager, AccuWeather Network, commented: “For AccuWeather NOW, it was important that we created a unique brand and graphics presentation. We also needed to adapt our content to meet the requirements of The Roku Channel and other FAST platforms. Amagi not only delivered flawlessly on both counts but did so on a very tight timeline. As more and more FAST platforms jump to get onboard with AccuWeather, we are now well positioned to deliver the channel to other FAST platforms in the coming months.”

Amagi is also distributing AccuWeather NOW to other FAST platforms such as XUMO and Plex, with more in the pipeline. AccuWeather NOW features a new HTML5 ticker with real-time weather information for dozens of US cities, powered by AccuWeather’s proprietary weather data API.

Srinivasan KA, co-founder Amagi, commented: “This is a marquee example of Amagi’s ability to deliver custom HTML5 graphics integrated with an API solution to relay real-time external data. We were able to support AccuWeather in launching their channel in strict adherence to The Roku Channel’s ad load, delivery and EPG requirements, and monetise content through targeted ad insertions.”