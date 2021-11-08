Ad-supported, VOD discovery, live distribution platform Glewed TV has added a slew of new programming to its content library including Whistle Sports, GustoTV and Charles Mattocks.

Andrew Budkofsky, CRO of Glewed TV, commented: “Glewed TV continues to add the best content across the most popular genres including sports, entertainment and lifestyle programming for viewers. This content is making Glewed TV a premium supply partner for brands looking to reach key audiences on CTV. We are always actively looking for new and exciting ways to expand our content line-up to meet the growing brand and user demand.”

Glewed TV now has more than 30,000 hours of original and acquired content in its content library including recent additions EstrellaMedia, Heart of Oak, Bios, United Fight Alliance, BSpokeTV, Sightline, PursuitUP, iHollywoodTV, AXS TV, DeFiance Media and Fite24/7.

Glewed TV can be viewed on streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast TV and Fire TV or on smart TVs and OTT video streaming devices.