Millennial-focused global channel and content producer Insight TV has partnered with MContent, the world’s first tokenised content ecosystem, to co-produce a new documentary series exploring the rise and future of cryptocurrencies.

Since the advent of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have become a global phenomenon. Despite this rise, the culture and stories of this world remain largely unexplored and unexplained.

The Blockchain Life, produced by Netherlands-based Villain Studios, will take viewers into this digital revolution, covering everything from the way NFTs could change the world to how El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its official currency.

The series, currently in production, will air on Insight TV’s linear, digital networks and social channels to some 400 million homes around the world. It will also stream on MContent’s tokenised streaming platform, which launches in December 2021.

Arun Maljaars, vice president content & channels, Insight TV, said: “Though it can be a tricky world to conceptualise, with the expertise of binance chain natives MContent on hand, we’re looking forward to introducing the world of cryptocurrency to our viewers and laying the groundwork for further shows in this exciting space. It has the potential to revolutionise the way viewers play their part in content creation.”

Added Umair Masoom, CEO and founder of MContent: “We are excited about our partnership with Insight TV and Villain Studios for creating the first-of-its-kind Blockchain Life series. MContent was launched with a vision to revolutionise the content landscape by connecting retail investors to content creators using the power of tokenisation. Our co-produced series will become a key enabler for global mass adoption of Blockchain.”

Jelmar Hagen, creative director at Villain Studios, commented: “Creating compelling stories is part of our DNA and within the world of crypto and blockchain there are so many exciting topics that are unknown to a wider audience. Those often untold or undiscovered stories will now be shared through this documentary series, which we're proud to be part of.”