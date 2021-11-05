Virtual Post, the UK-based post-production company, has announced the opening of a new facility in the heart of Brighton, which is becoming one of the UK’s leading regional hot spots for creatives and TV production.

The company has also officially appointed David Swanson as head of post-production after he joined earlier in the summer from Radiant Post Production. Swanson is a respected senior post producer, experienced in working across multiple genres for both commercial and internal facilities.

Virtual Post’s new regional home is located across the second floor of the iconic Barclays Bank building in the centre of Brighton. With a focus on high-end TV post production, four finishing and audio suites have been built with Dolby Atmos HE and HDR grading capabilities.

The facility design reflects feedback from clients on how they want to work post-lockdown, with a focus on remote working combined with access to the new premises. To this end, 25 remote offline and four remote online finishing suites are available, allowing for a truly flexible working approach. Virtual Post’s entire infrastructure has now been fully migrated to the cloud in line with the company’s vision of a ‘flexible facility for the future’.

Virtual Post will continue to offer flexible office space to its solid client base of regional TV production companies as it has done since its inception in 2014. The new premises features break-out areas, hotdesking facilities and a client lounge, ensuring that producers feel comfortable and can collaborate creatively in an environment that meets the physical and digital security standards of the Trusted Partner Network.

Earlier this year, Virtual Post and Ovation Data were awarded a collaborative research grant to fund a large-scale R&D project named Post Production Provided Anywhere (POPPA). The POPPA project is focused on creating a future-proof infrastructure and service-delivery system that will not only help companies to cope with emerging from the COVID crisis but will also provide a more sustainable workflow for the longer term.

Jon Lee, CEO and founder of Virtual Post, said: “Our clients told us that a choice between remote and on-premise is where we need to be, so that’s exactly what we’ve built. Over time and through the POPPA project we have engaged in an exhaustive listening exercise, taking note of what everybody involved in post-production needs today and wants for tomorrow. It’s gratifying to see that the vision we pioneered when we founded Virtual Post — a vision that fused physical and remote working to create a more efficient, sustainable environment — is now pretty much reality.”

Virtual Post’s recent credits include Hey Duggee & Joe Wicks - The Workout Badges (BBC Studios/YouTube); Hammerhead Shark Stakeout (Big Wave/Discovery); Flat Out Fabulous (Ricochet/BBC3); The Nolans Go Cruising (Koska/QUEST RED); and Nick Knowles Home Improvements (Ten66/C5).