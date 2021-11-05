Erick Brêtas, Globo's director of digital products and services, commented: “The Discovery group is one of the largest content producers in the world and stands out in segments such as reality shows, nature, gastronomy, decoration and kids, with brands and programs that are leaders in their segments. The arrival of this content to streaming allows us to make a combined offer with Globoplay, the leader in Brazilian original productions, and offer consumers a combo with complementary products at a generous discount.”

Added Fernando Medin, CEO of Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic: “It is a pleasure for Discovery to have a partnership of this relevance in the arrival of our streaming platform in Brazil. Subscribers who opt for this combo will have an unparalleled offer, with all the incredible national content that Globoplay offers added to the most recognised real-life global content plus the best fun for kids. It's a combo for the entire family, connecting people to their passions.”

The Globoplay - discovery+ combo will cost BRL 34.90 per month. Existing Globoplay subscribers who acquired the service on the website will be able to upgrade their plans. Those who do not yet have a subscription to Globoplay will be able to buy the combo. Subscribers of combos with Globoplay, Globoplay+ live channels or who acquired these products through a channel other than the internet will be able to add discovery+.