With the integration, Adelphic becomes the first demand-side platform (DSP) to support Beachfront’s linear TV inventory, which is enabled for real-time bidding.

The integration brings traditional and CTV ad buying one step closer to broad adoption within the programmatic marketplace. An eMarketer report released last month revealed that the number of free premium video streaming viewers in the US will increase by 18.4% to 89.2 million this year, reinforcing the value and timeliness of the partnership.

Jon Ahuna, senior vice president of technical operations, Viant, commented: “Our partnership with Beachfront builds on Viant’s longstanding commitment to offering next-generation solutions that unlock more efficient, uniform campaign executions. By bringing real-time, programmatic buying technology to traditional TV environments, we’re democratizing access to premium TV inventory, which both makes it easier for brands and agencies to invest ad dollars in TV and accelerates the time it takes them to activate TV ads.”

The partnership scales the pool of Adelphic’s cross-platform TV supply and enables Viant’s brands and agencies to plan and automate linear and CTV advertising campaigns through the Adelphic software. Beachfront’s premium TV inventory spans CTV, set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), linear, and national addressable environments and includes premium episodic content from media owners, programmers and distributors.

Daniel Church, head of advanced TV product, Beachfront, said: “Shifting viewership habits coupled with the convergence of traditional and streaming TV have driven a rapid acceleration in demand for unified ad buying across all television platforms. We are excited to continue bridging linear and connected TV environments for media buyers through this partnership, and to help our programmer and distributor partners drive stronger monetisation by accessing Adelphic’s programmatic trading clients in real-time.”