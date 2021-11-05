BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, offering the biggest collection of streaming British television in North America, is expanding its library to include new drama The Tower.

The three-part series, produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen, features Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan, The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Tahirah Sharif, and Kate & Koji lead Jimmy Akingbola.

The Tower is based on the novel Post Mortem by Kate London, a former detective in the Metropolitan Police's homicide command. Detectives Sarah Collins (Whelan) and Steve Bradshaw (Akingbola) are called to Portland Tower in south London, where two people have fallen to their deaths: a veteran police officer and a teenage Muslim girl. On the roof Sarah finds a traumatised five-year-old boy and a rookie police officer, Lizzie Adama (Sharif) – the only witnesses to what happened.

Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared. Sarah sets out to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths and track her down. The investigation will take her into the dark heart of policing in London and cast a shadow over her and Lizzie’s lives.

The Tower is distributed internationally by ITV Studios and will debut on BritBox on 1 December.