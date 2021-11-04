Jo Wallace (pictured), formerly of MDM Props, has created a space that is now setting its sights on building its advertising and production clientele on the back of its success in the music industry.

Sugar Studios has four diverse and flexible shoot spaces, including one of the largest infinity coves in London, easy access, and has already hosted the likes of Nandos, the British Paralympic Association and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks. The warehouse location also has a roof terrace and an in-house cafe.

Wallace has brought in former colleague Stephanie Smith, as she looks to grow the Sugar Studios team. Smith will hold the positions of head of events, studio and catering manager.

Wallace and her team have worked to ensure the Sugar Studios experience delivers both practically and culturally. The attention to detail covers everything from the decor to their commitment to sustainability to an emphasis on homemade food. Sugar Cafe, headed up by Smith who is also one half of DJ-duo Raw Silk, is an old food truck found in a layby in Wales. It serves a range of healthy foods, such as salad bowls, homemade granola and artisan coffee as well as brownies.

Wallace has a vision for the studio space to become part of the local community. With this in mind, she has applied to the local council for change of use, so that it can become a creative hub for the area. Residents will be able to pop in for food and drink and to choose from a selection of activities and courses.

Wallace commented: “Sugar Studios came about not because we came up with a great idea, but because our customers gave us a great idea. They were the ones who asked ‘why can’t we shoot here?’ and we thought why not!

“Sugar Studios is pretty unique. From homemade breakfasts to unmatched facilities and an incredible location, we aim to provide a personal and exceptional service. We can even help out with the props. But most importantly we want somewhere that clients can be comfortable and creative. The range of spaces available means we have the flexibility to cater for pretty much every type of shoot.

“And the proof is out there in some of the incredible end products that we have played a part in delivering. Now after concentrating on the music industry, Sugar Studios is expanding into the advertising world. We have already started working with several large ad agencies and brands on TVCs. That is not to say though that we only want to play with the big boys. We want to stay true to our roots, and be as inclusive as we can, offering great value for money for both large and small shoots. So if you want to film a car ad, or have a small intimate photoshoot, we have the facilities for you.