ITV is to broadcast An Audience With Adele, a primetime UK TV exclusive that will see the artist perform her current no 1 single Easy On Me, as well as featuring more songs from her forthcoming album, 30.

adeleThe one-off concert, held at the London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.” 

An Audience With Adele is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions. It is based on the format 'An Audience With', courtesy of ITVS / Lifted Entertainment. Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood are executive producers with Lee McNicholas as consultant for Lifted Entertainment. It will air later this month.

