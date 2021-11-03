To better serve more than two million subscribers, pay-TV firm Dish Mexico will be using both direct-to-home (DTH) and over-the-top (OTT) offerings from SES to deliver greater content choice and seamless functionality to their subscribers and new viewers nationwide.
Dish Mexico is said to have selected SES’s Online Video Platform (OVP) solution for its ability to seamlessly integrate linear channels, third-party and on-demand content from multiple sources, eliminating the need to switch between applications and enhancing the viewing experience. The new multi-year agreements will add over $ 85 million in secured backlog for SES’s video business.
SES’s OVP platform allows for a bouquet of linear channels and on-demand content to be ingested and managed using the SES 360 unified media platform. Dish Mexico will use the scalable service to tailor its channel line-up and dynamic ad content as needed to meet viewer profiles and preferences on the fly.
In the extension to its decade-long DTH partnership with SES, Dish Mexico will continue use its dedicated SES satellite capacity via the QuetzSat-1 satellite to be competitive in the local TV market with what are described as affordable pay-TV services throughout the region.
“Dish Mexico and SES first introduced an affordable DTH service to the region nearly a decade ago, and today we’re leveraging SES’s trusted technical expertise to offer a powerful DTH-OTT combination bound to redefine the viewing experience for our two-million-plus subscribers,” said Roger Quintin, GM / director at Dish Mexico.
“While the OVP arena is crowded with solutions, what set SES’s OVP solution apart is SES’s proven track record and unmatched experience in global video delivery that will enable Dish Mexico to offer unprecedented content capabilities and choices to our customers.”
