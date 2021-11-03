Cloud-based broadcast and connected TV SaaS technology provider Amagi is partnering with global smartphone brand Xiaomi to manage, distribute and monetise its linear TV and video-on-demand offerings to mobile and connected TV consumers across multiple countries.
As well as ad monetisation services, content managed will be part of Xiaomi’s direct-to-consumer app and Amagi will manage the workflows of multiple streaming TV channels and other video-on-demand assets for Xiaomi using Amagi CONTENT PLUS, and enable them to monetise the content using the Amagi THUNDERSTORM dynamic ad-insertion solution, as well Amagi ADS PLUS, a virtual ad sales solution.
“Xiaomi is the undisputed leader in smartphone and smart TV technology and distribution in Asia,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA commenting on the move.
“We’re excited to see them venture into the linear TV ecosystem, partnering with premium content brands to boost their global growth and revenues. As their technology partner, Amagi is offering them agility and flexibility in key areas of their operations, helping them scale new heights quickly and effortlessly.”
“Xiaomi is the undisputed leader in smartphone and smart TV technology and distribution in Asia,” said Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA commenting on the move.
“We’re excited to see them venture into the linear TV ecosystem, partnering with premium content brands to boost their global growth and revenues. As their technology partner, Amagi is offering them agility and flexibility in key areas of their operations, helping them scale new heights quickly and effortlessly.”