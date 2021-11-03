Endeavor Streaming has been selected by SKY Perfect JSAT (SPTV), Japan's largest satellite pay-TV company, as the official streaming provider for its new service, SPTV Bundesliga LIVE.

As the new and exclusive digital home for live and on-demand Bundesliga content in Japan, SPTV Bundesliga LIVE will be available to SPTV subscribers, as part of their TV bundle, and to non-SPTV subscribers through additional streaming subscription packages. The service is available on web, iOS and Android devices, as well as Chromecast and Airplay.

Powered by Endeavor Streaming’s end-to-end OTT streaming platform, customers can watch live games and VOD catch-up content localised to Japanese. Customers can also interact with real time data overlays, providing a truly personalized OTT viewing experience. The data services and associated interactivity features have been developed by the DFL Group, with the support of German company TeraVolt.

Fred Santarpia, president at Endeavor Streaming, commented: “Endeavor Streaming is proud to partner with SKY Perfect in delivering a true next-generation OTT streaming service. A fully localised Japanese experience, with fantastic Bundesliga content, coupled with enhanced live data and interactivity features will offer SKY PerfecTV! customers the engaging viewing experience that today’s fans demand. We look forward to continuing to innovate with SKY Perfect and expanding our presence in the APAC region.”

Added Takahito Okunaga, executive officer, group president, Media Business Group, of SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation: “We are very pleased to launch the Bundesliga LIVE App with Bundesliga and Endeavor Streaming, which we believe is a great example of a next-generation broadcasting service.

“This will be a great viewing experience for our customers. We are committed to continuing to improve our services to provide the world’s greatest football leagues’ content to our customers.”