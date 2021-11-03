The UK’s largest independent full-fibre platform, CityFibre has revealed that it has passed a major milestone, making its millionth home Ready For Service (RFS) in its nationwide network rollout.
The company says that the key milestone indicates that CityFibre is on track with its £4 billion investment programme to reach up to 8 million homes by 2025, representing approximately one third of the UK market. It is also in discussions with the Government to explore opportunities to support Building Digital UK’s Project Gigabit programme to bring full-fibre to rural communities across the country.
At this moment in time, CityFibre has 26 construction companies mobilised and in build across over 60 towns and cities. It claims to be the current largest provider of full-fibre lines in more than 25 locations and by the end of 2022, it plans to have builds underway across more than 150 cities, towns and villages before expanding to 285 by 2025.
CityFibre adds that residents served by the network can now place an order with one of 30 of its consumer Internet Service Provider (ISP) partners and receive Gigabit-capable, symmetrical services in as little as five working days. It has secured long-term commitments from Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen, and says that it has attracted a new generation of regional full-fibre ISPs to the market.
Commenting on reaching the milestone, CityFibre chief executive officer Greg Mesch said: “With a million homes now able to access our fFull-fibre connectivity and more added every day, we are focused on supporting our consumer ISP partners to drive service take-up. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in the coming months to design compelling new packages and initiatives, and to continue raising awareness of the benefits of full-fibre.”
