Broadening its bouquet of premieres of Turkish series fully dubbed into Spanish for the increasingly important US Hispanic audience, Kanal D Drama is to launch medical drama Hekimoglu from 16 November.
Hekimoglu is an adaptation of the famous US series House, MD and the Turkish version features Timuçin Esen (Cruzando Mares) in the lead role of Dr. Ateş Hekimoglu, a renowned physician in infectious diseases and nephrology. Each episode of the series follows this exceptional doctor, with his somewhat gruff and antisocial character, who is as witty as he is arrogant, leading a team of young doctors, who do everything possible to help their patients and solve the puzzling medical cases that arrive at the hospital.
“Audiences have always had a thing for medical dramas on television for decades, and now more than ever in a post pandemic era,” said Francheska León de la Barra, marketing director for Kanal D Drama in the US and Latin America, commenting on the drama. In this series the main character inspired by the award-winning medical drama Dr. House, plays a sarcastic and antisocial doctor. Dr. Hekimoglu, while unlikeable, is a genius, and he develops a great reputation for solving the most perplexing medical cases. I’m sure this captivating drama will resonate with the Hispanic audience from the first episode.”
Hekimoglu will premiere in the US on Kanal D Drama via Xfinity and Verizon FiOSvand it will also be available for streaming via Kanal D Drama’s app.
Kanal D Drama is owned by Kanal D International Networks and currently reaches 14 countries on three continents. The result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, it is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing Kanal D Drama's Spanish-language programming in the US and Latin America, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Nicaragua, and Uruguay. There are also other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France, and Kosovo.
