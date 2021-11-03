Veteran Entertainment One executives John Morayniss, Patrice Theroux, Jeff Lynas and Nelson Kuo-Lee have reunited to launch a new content venture, Blink Studios, with Endeavor Content as its anchor investor and lead strategic partner.

Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, Blink Studios will operate as a full-service indie studio focused on the development, production and monetisation of premium scripted and unscripted content for a global market. Endeavor Content will be Blink Studios’ priority distribution partner on a worldwide basis.

With its Canadian base of operations, Blink Studios will make investments in Canadian production companies, focusing on both scripted and unscripted programming in all genres and formats. In addition, Blink Studios will put in place deals with writers, creators, producers and other related content enterprises, as well as pursue IP in Canada and throughout the world. Blink Studios will also apply significant resources to support new and diverse Canadian voices, giving unique and compelling stories an opportunity to reach a worldwide market.

Morayniss (pictured) commented: “I am beyond delighted and energised to be partnering with my former colleagues, Patrice, Jeff and Nelson, in this new media enterprise. And, of course, we couldn’t be more excited about launching Blink Studios with the commitment and support of Endeavor Content as our lead strategic investor.

“When we first began our discussions with Chris and Graham, we felt that there was an immediate understanding and alignment as to why we were so passionate about building a world-class Canadian indie and how we were going to achieve success with a new and improved creative-first approach and strategy. And, with Kirstine and Chris joining our board, we have some of the best strategic minds in the business. We can’t wait to get going!”

Chris Rice & Graham Taylor, co-presidents of Endeavor Content, added: “We are thrilled to be in business with such a phenomenal team and to help support building a business that leans heavily into Canadian talent. Blink is set up to invest in both the most established producers and the incredibly exciting emerging voices coming from Canada – where huge opportunity exists.”