SPI/FilmBox’s ad-supported digital channel Docustream, which launched in the US, India and the Netherlands this year, is now available in the UK through Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented: “Though Docustream’s entry into the international market is relatively recent, we are excited to see such high demand from content aggregators worldwide for our ad-based digital channel that brings together an incomparable selection of documentaries.

“Following the success of Filmstream, and with our programming expertise in the genre, we wanted to expand our FAST channel portfolio and believe Docustream is a great addition to IMDb TV, which now offers live linear channels in the UK.”

Docustream shows a collection of award-winning documentaries and TV programming exploring the mysteries and beauty of our planet. Highlights for November include Khufu Revealed, a documentary that takes the viewers on a journey to the past that uncovers mysteries surrounding ancient Egyptians; Passport to Explore, an educational travel adventure series geared towards younger viewers; and Fish Life, a documentary that depicts the beauty of our underwater universe and the secrets of its inhabitants.

IMDb TV launched three years ago in the US as a free service supported by advertising. Now, the streamer is available to both Amazon Prime members and non-members through the Prime Video app and as a standalone app on Fire TV in the UK.