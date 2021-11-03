OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN has partnered with Latin American media giant Globo, and as part of the deal, the biggest Brazilian streaming service Globoplay, which is owned by Globo, will be made available on Philips and AOC smart TVs.

The agreement also includes the addition of a Globoplay hotkey button to the TV remote, providing immediate access to the programmes hosted on the platform.

Globoplay offers free and exclusive content to subscribers, such as original productions, movies and series, and online-only titles.

Fernando Ramos, executive director of strategic distribution partnerships (PED) at Globo, said: “This partnership with ZEASN is another very important step in Globo's strategy to expand the offer of its streaming platform, Globoplay, natively integrated in the new generation of Philips and AOC televisions and with Globoplay hotkey on the remote control, ensuring the delivery of the best experience for the users.”

Added Jason He, chief executive officer of ZEASN: “ZEASN's Whale Eco strategy since its release in 2018 has been committed to uniting the world's top smart device brands and content providers to provide users with high-quality home entertainment services through Whale OS. The co-operation between ZEASN and Grupo Globo, Philips, and AOC is an important development of the Whale Eco strategy in Latin America. ZEASN will uphold the mission of ‘Bring The World Home’, unite our Whale Eco partners, and continue to provide users with remarkable