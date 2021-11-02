Following successful launches of in both Arabic and English, leading online video platform Shahid has enhanced its user experience with a third interface in French.
Shahid is home to highly rated original productions from the Arab world, a wide range of exclusive movies and premieres, as well as the leading live Arab TV channels. It has a complementary premium, subscription-based offer, Shahid VIP.
Explaining the reasons of the launch, the MBC-owned service noted that French was not only the fifth largest language in the world and the third amongst the Arab population. The new offer is aimed at French-speaking users from territories including North Africa, Europe, Canada, and the Levant, the brand-new French interface comes with a host of features similar to those available in Arabic and English.
Not only will Shahid and Shahid VIP subscribers be able to navigate the service in French, but they will also be able to enjoy their favourite new programmes subtitled in their preferred language.
Shahid is also adding new French and North African series and other shows over the coming months. New releases – either in French or subtilled in French – include: the award-winning French drama, Stalk; the Algerian-Syrian drama series, Ward Aswad; and the French thriller, Inside.
Commenting on the launch, Natasha Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer, Shahid said: “French is the fifth largest language in the world and the third amongst the Arab population, so it made sense for the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform to offer the language as an option. This has been a work in progress for some time, and so we’re immensely excited for our users – who speak French as a first or second language, or just simply want to work on their French – to try and experience it.”
Explaining the reasons of the launch, the MBC-owned service noted that French was not only the fifth largest language in the world and the third amongst the Arab population. The new offer is aimed at French-speaking users from territories including North Africa, Europe, Canada, and the Levant, the brand-new French interface comes with a host of features similar to those available in Arabic and English.
Not only will Shahid and Shahid VIP subscribers be able to navigate the service in French, but they will also be able to enjoy their favourite new programmes subtitled in their preferred language.
Shahid is also adding new French and North African series and other shows over the coming months. New releases – either in French or subtilled in French – include: the award-winning French drama, Stalk; the Algerian-Syrian drama series, Ward Aswad; and the French thriller, Inside.
Commenting on the launch, Natasha Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer, Shahid said: “French is the fifth largest language in the world and the third amongst the Arab population, so it made sense for the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform to offer the language as an option. This has been a work in progress for some time, and so we’re immensely excited for our users – who speak French as a first or second language, or just simply want to work on their French – to try and experience it.”