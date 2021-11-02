Spain-based film, TV and commercial production services company Palma Pictures - whose credits include The Crown, Love Island and The Night Manager - has launched a new production business dedicated to producing original scripted content.





Palma Pictures provides end-to-end production service across mainland Spain and the Balearic and Canary Islands. The business has serviced over 2,000 commercials and over 25 feature films and television series for clients from dozens of countries. The business has its own purpose-built, 4,500m2 fully-equipped studio complex, The Mediterranean Production Centre which features a 1,000m2 sound stage and the business also hosts an inventory of camera, lighting, grip equipment and a fleet of vehicles for use by its clients.



The new



“With our experience and network borne from working with some of the world´s top filmmakers over the past 30 years, we are looking forward to creating our own originals for the first time,” said Mike Day (pictured).



“Drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, we will combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” added Trent Walton. Palma Pictures provides end-to-end production service across mainland Spain and the Balearic and Canary Islands. The business has serviced over 2,000 commercials and over 25 feature films and television series for clients from dozens of countries. The business has its own purpose-built, 4,500m2 fully-equipped studio complex, The Mediterranean Production Centre which features a 1,000m2 sound stage and the business also hosts an inventory of camera, lighting, grip equipment and a fleet of vehicles for use by its clients.The new Palma Pictures Studios will be headed up by existing Palma Pictures executives Trent Walton and Mike Day. The business has optioned a series of novels and is developing a diverse debut slate including Love, Jack, a mini-series inspired by the secret love affair between Gunilla Von Post and JF Kennedy, a Palma-set TV series based on novels by best-selling Swedish writer Mons Kallentoft, and a TV adaptation of live West End comedy show String vs Spitta, created and performed by Ed MacArthur and breakout star of BBC One’s Ghosts, Kiell Smith-Bynoe.“With our experience and network borne from working with some of the world´s top filmmakers over the past 30 years, we are looking forward to creating our own originals for the first time,” said Mike Day (pictured).“Drawing upon our Scandinavian, Spanish and British roots, we will combine the work of international authors and writers to tell nuanced local stories with global reach,” added Trent Walton.