Zinc Media Group and Sky Arts have teamed to produce creative software giant Adobe’s first ever UK ad-funded programme, My Greatest Shot, a six-part series, reveals the stories behind some of the world’s most iconic photographs.
Produced by Zinc Communicate, Zinc Media Group’s branded content division, and Tern Television, Zinc’s leading Nations factual producer, My Greatest Shot takes viewers behind the lens to meet the men and women who created them - from Martin Parr to Emily Garthwaite, Harry Borden to Hayley Benoit, Charlie Waite to Alexandra Robins.
The photographers unpack their journey to becoming a photographer and share highlights from earlier on in their careers, as well as relaying the story, planning and vision behind the photograph in question. This exclusive glimpse into their creative process will reveal never-seen-before prototypes, work in progress images and ones that didn’t make the cut, in addition to outlining their creative processes in the photo’s final editing. In each half-hour episode, the series explores two iconic photos from one classic theme - travel, street, portrait, landscape, food and animals.
This is the first ad-funded TV commission following the launch of Zinc’s branded entertainment division. The department offers premium TV, digital video and podcast creative, production and distribution services to brands, publishers and rights owners.
The programme will air on Sky Arts which has created a social community to support the series and a collaboration arranged by Zinc Communicate with multi-platform photojournalism and culture title Huck will amplify the series and social activity further reaching a targeted audience of photographers, photo-enthusiasts and creatives. Zinc has also produced a bespoke TV commercial that will air on Sky’s channels during the series run.
“Photography is about the most accessible art form but also in many ways the hardest to really nail,” commented Sky Arts director Phil Edgar-Jones. My Greatest Shot is the perfect platform for some of the world’s best photographers to provide some tips and inspiration for budding photographers everywhere.”
Added Tern Television managing director Harry Bell: “My Greatest Shot aims to inspire all of us to create great art. In a world where a camera sits in every pocket, and we snap more than ever before, how can we take those ‘forever’ shots? In this series we follow some of the world’s greatest modern photographers to reveal the tricks of their trade. Celebrating some of the world’s best photographs we couldn’t have better partners to bring this to the screen than Sky Arts and Adobe.”
