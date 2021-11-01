As part of its mission to produce and deliver enhanced content experiences by upping its Ultra HD proposition, leading Chinese online video service iQiyi has chosen an end-to-end Grass Valley workflow to underpin its outside broadcasting (OB) van upgrade.
Building upon an established relationship with Grass Valley, the Beijing-based media organisation which has over 100 million streaming subscribers has selected a suite of future-ready, IP-based live production solutions to support 4K UHD production of live entertainment shows.
“Our subscribers are demanding more captivating streaming content — and they want to enjoy it in the highest quality possible,” explained iQiyi chief engineer He Yi. “Our goal is to be at the forefront of content creation in China, and as a part of that, unlocking our 4K UHD potential has been a key focus. Grass Valley was the clear choice to partner with, its technology portfolio provides a smooth and quick transition to IP-enabled workflows fit for the future of media production, and Grass Valley’s industry pedigree and expertise ensures we can trust them to provide reliable and highly-specialised solutions.”
iQiyi made its first strides towards bolstering its high-resolution production ability earlier in 2021 with the purchase of a range of LDX86N cameras for its OB fleet, providing 4K UHD and HDR image capture. With the acquisition capabilities in Grass Valley’s camera technology, iQiyi’s production team can switch between HD and 4K UHD formats based on individual event requirements.
In addition, the Karrera K-Frame production switcher provides multiformat support for iQiyi’s complex and changing production environments. The end-to-end IP live production workflow is underpinned by GV Node, Grass Valley’s real-time routing and processing solution and the Densité 3+ FR4 signal processing frame. iQiyi has also selected the GV STRATUS toolset to upgrade and simplify its video production and content management workflows. These are regarded as essential for getting live content on-air in today’s multi-platform, multi-device environment.
