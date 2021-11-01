With world leaders arriving in Glasgow this week NewsPlayer+ is aiming, and indeed claiming, to give unrivalled access to global perspectives and diverse views on COP26 and climate change with a dedicated app.





NewsPlayer+ was developed by a team of OTT and pay-TV specialists whose backgrounds include the BBC, BritBox, CuriosityStream, Guardian News & Media and ITV. The service collates premium English-language news brands together, live and around the clock, offering navigation across international perspectives.



It brings 28 live news channels from every continent together in one official streaming service, including Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, CNBC Europe, CGTN (China), Euronews, RT (Russia) and Sky News International; as well as exclusive channels, which up until now have not been widely accessible across Europe, such as CNA (Singapore), C-SPAN (USA), i24 (Israel), Newsmax (USA), Ticker (Australia) and Times Now (India).



During the course of COP 26, those registering for the service will receive a 26% discount meaning that off full access to coverage can be bought for £2.45 per month.