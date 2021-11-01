Fremantle, Syco Entertainment and Chinese production house Star Canxing have announced the return of China’s Got Talent with new broadcast partners, TikTok China and JiangsuTV.

Created by Simon Cowell, the Got Talent reality franchise will see Chinese hopefuls once again get their shot at fame and hear the golden buzzer.

Locally known as Dian Zan Da Ren Xiu, China’s Got Talent premiered on 31 October and will air weekly on Sundays at 9pm. The new season will comprise 11 episodes. Produced by Star Canxing, both JiangsuTV and TikTok China will simulcast the series. Video app, Tik Tok China, which has an average of more than 600 million daily users will be the exclusive online broadcast platform, while JiangsuTV, will be the exclusive television broadcaster.

China’s Got Talent will be TikTok China’s first ever adaptation of an international format.

Ganesh Rajaram, general manager, EVP sales, Asia at Fremantle, commented: “We are very excited to have this landmark format continue to entertain audiences across China on both linear and digital channels. Partnering with TikTok, JiangsuTV and Star Canxing in this way will help us to maximise the series potential to reach a wider audience and find China’s next superstar.”

Added Chen Di, vice president and chief director of Canxing Production, Shanghai Canxing Culture & Media Co: “Got Talent has consistently had fantastic ratings in China and has been widely loved by the Chinese public. It’s our pleasure to partner again with Fremantle, SYCO, and the new broadcasters: Tik Tok China and Jiangsu satellite TV, which will help us to bring a freshness to the show.

“In this season, there are new sections and many surprises as we incorporate short TikTok videos to showcase the dreams and aspirations of our talented contestants. The charm of the show is that ordinary people have the opportunity to fulfil their dreams in China’s Got Talent.”