The deal will see a package from Prime’s original productions Spotlight (402 x 2'30''), Stories (52 x 2'30'') and Director's Short Cut (250 x 4') air on the network’s movie channels.

Spotlight is a collection of documentaries that focuses on Hollywood’s A-listers, their movies and careers. Each episode puts the spotlight on one actor, including Daniel Craig, Zac Efron, Woody Harrelson, Jeff Daniels, Tom Hardy and Tom Cruise.

Director’s Short Cut reveals the most fascinating stories and anecdotes from the film sets as told by the industry’s greatest directors.

Meanwhile, hit series Stories highlights one of the facets of Hollywood’s biggest talents, such as Affleck, unbreakable; and Mortensen, the free spirit.

Prime’s head of sales, Alexandra Marguerite, commented: “We are happy to be collaborating with Disney Networks Group Middle East. After successful deals these last years with movie-related channels of the Disney Networks group in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe, we continue [to bring] a variety of new entertainment programming.”