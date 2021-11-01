Clare Priestley, former director of commercial production at Vice Media, has been appointed as head of production of LADstudios, the data-driven factual entertainment division of LADbible Group.

LADbible Group employs some 400 team members across offices in London, Manchester, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.



Priestley, who will report to the recently appointed director of LADstudios, Alex Morris, will lead the production and post production team at LADstudios, which currently produces and publishes more than 100 pieces of video content per month including premium short form and branded content. LADbible Group is the number one publisher of video content on Facebook and TikTok (according to Tubular Labs) and receives more than three billion views per month across the major platforms.

Prior to Vice Media, Priestley worked as production manager and line producer for producers including Firecracker Films, IMG and Pulse Films on branded content and produced Channel 4's award-winning coverage of the London 2012 Paralympics.

Priestley commented: “I’m thrilled to have joined the hugely innovative LADstudios team. LADbible Group’s unmatched ambition for video across all areas of the business is compelling. Whether it’s branded content, or creating the next viral entertainment format, they are offering something unique and I’m excited to play my part in it.”

Morris added: “Clare has joined the LADstudios team at such a pivotal moment in time. Her experience and industry knowledge will help to truly shape our production offering across commercial and editorial content and ensure that all of our output is best in class as we set out on our exciting growth journey.’’